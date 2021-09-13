Jammie Royall, Mount Olive town manager, was notified about a fire at the Mount Olive Town Hall by Mount Olive police around 2:30 a.m. on Labor Day.
The reported damage is expected to be around $100,000 and will take months to repair. It is suspected to be an electrical fire, but the exact cause is unknown. No one was injured in the fire.
Part of the building structure was not the only thing that was lost in the fire; years of memories were also burned away that morning.
Sherry Davis who is the town's administrative assistant and town clerk, worked in the town hall office for 22 years. Davis lost not only memories made while working there, but also precious keepsakes of her family. All that is left are remains of what used to be the town hall office.