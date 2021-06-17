WALLACE — Bray Batts likes things the way they were in the 1980s.
Terry Rivenbark would like to rewind to the 1970s.
Both are trying to relive the mud-racing memories in a sport that is starting to return to “the way it was back in the day.
“Tracks were 300-feet long with five hills and five holes and the further you went the worse it got,” Batts said. “But by the 1990s it was all about flat-tracks and speed.”
The pair put their heads together early in 2020 for a return with Batts driving Rivenbark’s Jeep at tracks that are transitioning to old-track mud racing that is centered around getting to the end of the track.
Getting stuck was standard fare as racers kicked up so much mud that it looked like brown twister with a vehicle at the base of the storm.
Batts, who works for Rivenbark at Duplin Forest Products, raced 11 times in 2020 and won 11 times at Jumping Run Motorsports Track in Hubert (near Swansboro).
The track, which has two hills and three holes, was recently lengthened to 250 feet.
Both are anticipating mud racing’s return to Chinquapin by Mitchell Aycock. That track could be used by the middle of July.
Both raced there and at other mud venues in North Carolina during their more active days.
Batts, 55, ran his first race at Angola Bay, which is near Pin Hook.
Rivenbark gave up driving a decade earlier, but kept his ride, Ms. Sara, named after his mother.
Yet it was their fathers who got them involved in mud motorsports.
Rivenbark’s father Snookie was a Funny Car racer, while Batt’s dad Jesse loved racing and was an auto body mechanic.
“We normally took three Jeeps with us and raced all weekend,” Rivenbark said.
Ms. Sara features 3,500 pounds of power pulled by a 406 cubic-inch small block with aluminum heads, rods and intake converter.
Once the vehicle reaches the track, about the only “mechanical” adjustment is the amount of air pressure in the tires.
The Jeep got to victory lane in three classifications, which represent tire sizes used in events.
Even though the Jeep is in top-notch condition, mud courses like the one in Hubert are drives through hell for even trained racers.
“It’s worse than riding a bull,” Batt said. “It will beat the stuffing out of you.”
Rivenbark agreed.
“That’s why a 70-year-old like me can’t do it anymore,” said Rivenbark, whose body still looks extremely solid despite his age. “I’m just glad the old-school mud racing is coming back.”
Robert Davis and Kelvin Stevens are also a part of Ms. Sara’s crew. Davis, 18, is learning about the sport, while Stevens, who is the vehicle’s carrier, has long ties in mud racing.
Stevens was introduced to the sport step-grandfather Charlie Eldridge. He totes Ms. Sara to races and comes to Wallace from his home in Newton Grove at the drop of a hat.
Each visit he “talks” with Ms. Sara.
“It’s 35 years old and still kicking butt,” Stevens said. “I love this sport, which might not get back to where it was, but it’s trying hard. On those courses nothing comes without a fight. You must study the course and design a path to run from the first to last hole.”
Rivenbark raced with his brother David Henry Jr., back in the day. David Henry Jr. now has John Henderson and Robbie Hudson under the hood and over the wheel.
Yet mud racing isn’t a big-money maker these days.
“You just hope to break even and pay for everything,” Batts said. “The payouts are not that big, but to us it’s about more than that.“
And yet rewards go beyond prize money.
“Our group of people all work together and have a sense of family. All we have to do is call Kelvin and he’s here. So much of this is about us all being together.
“And about mudding.”
Jessie Rivenbark, who died in 1997 at the age of 57, put the first racing flames on Ms. Sara. His son fixes the fiberglass and also makes other repairs, although he does farm out some of the mechanical work from time to time.
“It hadn’t ran in 25 years and you’d have never known that,” Stevens said.
Yet Batts admits this type of racing is clearly not for everyone, be it drivers or fans.
Batts defends mud racing despite what others say.
“It’s a different sport, and to be honest it’s a redneck sport,” he said.
“But what’s wrong with that?” he said, pausing as if to let anyone who disagreed a chance to speak.
Back in the day, the Rivenbarks ran on a mud track circuit and payoffs were much larger.
“We made a lot of money in the first 10 to 11 years,” Rivenbark said. “They don’t pay that kind of money now.”
And yet the thrill, scares and competition remain amid a sea of mud.
“You go from butterflies at the starter’s line to an adrenaline rush when you finish,” Batts said.
“That’s my idea of a good time at the track. But ya know, there has to be mud, hills and holes to make it a challenge.”
Yet sometimes the challenge grounds the driver in the mud.
“Anyone who has done this has been stuck and usually get mad about it,” Batts said.
“Many, many times,” said Rivenbark. “It comes with the territory. “In a way it wouldn’t be the sport it is without failure.”
Yet true mudders are much like golfers who love the game but lack superior talent to master a course. As badly as they might have performed, they return for their “successful moments in time” and “forget” about their falls from grace.