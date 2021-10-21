KENANSVILLE — The Town of Kenansville has two commissioner seats open for elections and Kirk Bell was the lone incumbent to file for keeping his seat.
No one filed for the second commissioner seat, however, voters still have the option to write in other candidates.
Incumbent John Dail Garner, who currently serves as Kenansville’s Mayor, has filed for re-election.
The Town of Teachey has two commissioner seats open for election and three candidates competing for votes. Lois McCartney, Ethylen Powell, and Patrick Williams have filed for commissioner seats.
The Duplin Times did not receive any Q & A entries for the above mentioned towns candidates.
Wallace Meet the Candidates (continued from last week)
Q&A with Frank Brinkley
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. I am originally from Atlanta, GA. I am currently a Project Manager for Am-Liner East out of Berryville, VA. I moved to Wallace with my wife and two kids in November of 2004.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. I have decided to run for a third term to be able to complete the infrastructure improvements that are forthcoming, to help build the Boney Mill Park, and to make sure that we build a first class fire department that the town can be proud of.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. In my opinion, the two biggest issues facing Wallace moving forward is the lack of residential housing and our crumbling infrastructure.
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. We can address these issues by working with developers and offer incentives that will help make building in Wallace easier and more affordable. Infrastructure wise, we need to continue to go after grants and low interest loans.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. Yes, I coached little league baseball for 7 years. When we first moved to Wallace, I got involved with the chamber of commerce as well. I served on the board for several years.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. Wallace residents should vote for me because I will fight for every single resident in the town to make sure that we have a positive future.
Q&A with Jody Brooks
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. I was raised in Wallace and I graduated from Wallace Rose Hill. I attended East Carolina University and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Construction Management. After college, I returned to Wallace to work in my family’s construction business.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. I have grown up in this town and want to see it grow and prosper. I have witnessed many things happen over the years in town, this is where I believe my background in construction could be of use. I think I could work with all town officials to make Wallace a better place for all its current and future residents
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. Infrastructure, unity, new business and housing (see answers below).
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. Infrastructure. Our roads, water, sewer, and storm drainage systems are in need of major repairs or upgrades. Simply paving the street is not the answer. Paving the streets would be the final step. We need to ensure that all water, sewer, and storm drainage lines are all in good working order. Then, we can start paving the streets. I’m sure we have some streets that are close, if not ready, to pave from the work that’s been going on.
Unity. I think we need to bring our town together.
Let’s have more opportunities for our citizens to meet and greet with our local Town Council and department heads and employees.
Have more functions where the community churches and residents can come together as a town.
Let’s show the community what the town is doing with their tax dollars for example: public works equipment, fire equipment, police equipment, parks and Rec Department.
This will give our citizens opportunities to ask questions and see firsthand what is going on in each department and where they are headed in the future.
New Business and Housing. We need to recruit new businesses and industries to our town. This would help the whole town grow as well as housing and development. These two areas work hand and hand with one another.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. In the past I have been a member of the Wallace Fire Department. I have coached baseball in the Parks and Rec Department and l volunteer regularly with my church located within the community.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. With my background in construction, I have a strong understanding of what’s going on with the infrastructure. I feel I could help the town with future development projects especially from the point of view of someone with construction experience. In my business I have to figure out ways to get the job done professionally, in the most cost-effective way, and in a timely manner.