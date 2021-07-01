WALLACE – Believe it or not, there are people in Wallace and Duplin County who do not know Joey Price, the former football coach who guided Wallace-Rose Hill High School to five state championships.
He’s moved on after trying to retire, and is coaching at Green Sea-Floyds High School in South Carolina.
Yet it’s hard to imagine any longtime resident in a county of 60,000 people who do not know the school’s recently retired custodian Forrest Murray.
Say it ain’t so, but every Joe and Jane you meet on the street might back up the claim of his popularity.
Murray, who worked 22 years for Duplin County Public Schools, lives up to and is proud of his title — custodian.
Yet the often-too-energized, speed-talking and even wacky Murray, who says he was frequently called Forrest Gump and teased for taking the “janitor’s job” for a few years, strikes a nerve with those who come into “his world.”
“He’s one of those guys who you can’t live without and is very dependable,” said WRH Principal Tim Jenkins, who added, “He will be missed because of how he takes care of people.”
Jenkins saw first-hand how Murray accepts a challenge.
“He does many things no one else would do, both here and in the community. My father-in-law’s place at the beach was wrecked and I called up Forrest. He said, ‘What time you picking me up, and then proceeded to help us all day long.”
Murray’s caring touch at home is helpful for his parents, Major, 88, and Alice, 84. Major, a former fuel driver, has suffered from dementia for more than a decade. Alice, a former payroll clerk, has a milder form of the disease that has not progressed as quickly but has picked up speed in the past two years.
Their son does not drink nor smoke and has lived his life with a passion for his school that is second to none.
“I love Wallace-Rose Hill, love seeing the young’uns and they’re smarter than their parents most days,” Murray said. “I have not worked one day here and not enjoyed it.”
The town threw a retirement party for him two weeks ago at the Wallace Train Depot and 275 people showed up, adorning him with gifts, while also ribbing the good-natured Murray about his quirks.
“I’m a homeboy and have lived in the same house my entire life, living with the same friends and working around the same beautiful school and community,” Murray said.
Everyone has one or more “Forrest stories.” One of his best was his experience in the military shortly after graduating from WRH in 1979, as Murray’s stint in the Air Force was akin to Bill Murray’s role in “Stripes.” He was a fish out of water.
“I was there 13 days before I had a breakdown,” Murray said. “I’ve probably not been the same since. Maybe I messed up, but I’ve been messing up pretty good ever since. I have to be me, and if people don’t like that I don’t care.”
Yet even when his logic is twisted, his motives are from the heart.
“Everybody loves Forrest,” said Ross Powell, a CPA in Rose Hill who graduated with Murray. “He’s one of those guys who will do absolutely anything for you. He’s done a lot of gritty, grinding work at the school. He’s going to be missed immeasurably because of his contributions to the community and school.”
The delivery isn’t always smooth for the “always wired” Murray, but it finds its way to the heart of the matter.
“I’ve always been hyper and wide open and sleep about four hours a night,” Murray said. “Coach (Jack) Holley tried to change that, but I haven’t been able to. It keeps me on a task, though I’m Forrest. If you don’t like me, walk away.”
Few took him up on that offer, and if they did, most returned. Or they had Murray return to a situation, to which he brought the gumption to solve a problem.
Murray has supported the WRH sports teams, and aided Pete Blanton and the late Ivey Jones in maintaining the football field at Legion Stadium.
“I have 12 state championship rings (for football and boys soccer and basketball), have been to 20 Eastern region finals and know all about washing 20 to 25 loads of uniforms. Now that’s a lot of work.
“They used to say Wallace always wins, but Rose Hill does our losing. But the kids, coaches and sports here are a part of me.”
Yet Murray fought off the naysayers early in his career at WRH, the first two years of which he worked for minimum wage.
“People teased me a lot my first few years, mockingly saying, “He took a janitor’s job, what does he know?’ But that stopped after they saw the work I did. They saw what a hard-working person I was, I guess.”
Murray got the final laugh track.
“I’m the head custodian,” he said. “I take great pride in that and do not need a fancy title. I do what needs to be done. I’ve had some great mentors and friends – MD Guthrie (former WRH principal), Jeff Hargrove, Ashley Duff, Jack Rivenbark, Coach Holley, Archie and Jeff Carter and other coaches.
“I was in seventh grade Coach Fred Burroughs’s first year, and initially he was always there when I needed to talk.”
Murray has had few problems expressing himself, and his words, ways and means often spark a smile.
And he has an uncanny way of connecting to people.
“He embraces helping you out, and he’ll do virtually anything you ask,” said Price. He added, “He always used to jokingly say, ‘You don’t respect me or JP (Price’s son, WRH’s offensive coordinator who is now the head coach at Whiteville). He put himself in that category, and ya know, he felt like he was one of my sons. And the community embraces him.”
Murray has two sisters, Shelly, 62 and Shannon, 50, who both are nurses. But he cares for his parents the most.
“Dad’s always wanting to find some woman named Annette, perhaps an old girlfriend, so we go looking for her a lot,” Murray said of compassionately caring for his father, whose memory of past and present clash.”Mom’s only gotten (worse) recently.”
Murray has a special fondness for Legion Field.
“We had Jack Holley’s funeral here and his ashes are right out there,” he said pointing to midfield. “I can still remember when they played baseball there and when we remodeled it. Leveled the baseball field for 10 days, put in a new sprinkler system. About 10 or 15 of us.”
Murray was also a roadie for 30 years for the Wallace-based Super Grit Cowboy Band, which played at his retirement party.
Yet his two-decade routine of working from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at WRH has changed. And while he’ll still show up at the school, the tide has rolled in another direction.
“I don’t say, I’ll miss that place because it is such a part of me,” Murray said of his gig that started to party down the road in 1999. “We go way back.”
He leaves after more than a quarter of a century of contributions — and hometown memories.