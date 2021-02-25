As it is my last year here at HCA, my classmates and I have all been going through the college admission process.
Just a few months ago, I was accepted into East Carolina University in Greenville, where I plan to study business.
The application process was surprisingly easy and went rather quickly as I heard back from ECU just a few weeks after applying there.
This year at Harrells, we have used an extremely convenient program called SCOIR which allows juniors and seniors to create a universal college application to be sent to multiple colleges at once.
This program streamlines the application process and keeps all of our information accessible in one easy database.
Essentially, all seniors at HCA write a Common App Essay that details an experience or motivation in our lives.
We also fill out an interest survey and provide relevant personal information for teacher recommendations.
I feel extremely lucky to have been able to work one-on-one with our college counselor and use SCOIR to help me navigate my way through the process.
I had always heard that the college admissions process was very burdensome, but thanks to the support and guidance I’ve received at Harrells, my experience was quite different.
One surprising factor was that my SAT and ACT scores weren’t accepted this year due to COVID.
Although I do understand why colleges made this decision, many students such as myself felt like they wasted their time in taking these tests; however, there were those who actually felt relieved that scores were not taken into consideration for college acceptance.
Nevertheless, I was accepted to college, and I greatly look forward to attending ECU in the fall. My years at Harrells have been extremely memorable and rewarding, and I will miss all of my friends greatly.
Liam Bennett is a senior at Harrells Christian Academy.