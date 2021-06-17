KENANSVILLE —NC MedAssist is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy Event in partnership with Vidant Duplin Hospital from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.
The event will be held at Duplin Events Center, 195 Fairgrounds Drive, Kenansville, and is open to any individual or family needing over-the-counter medications. Such items include cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medication, first aid supplies, etc. Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine. No identification is required.
“We are thrilled that the NC MedAssist Mobile Free Pharmacy is coming to Duplin County,” said Tom Fife, Foundation Executive Director at Vidant Duplin Hospital. “This event helps vulnerable members of our community gain access to necessary over-the-counter medications and additional resources available in our area.”
All Mobile Free Pharmacy events are being held as a drive-thru service only. In order to comply with local recommended guidelines, all participants will remain in their vehicles while volunteers retrieve their medicine. Participants are highly encouraged to preorder their over-the-counter medicine online by visiting https://medassist.org/mobile/ and selecting their county event. Online ordering will be closed at least two days prior to the event. Additional options are available for those unable to preregister online, so that everyone who needs medicine will be able to receive it, while supplies last.
At the event, all participants will receive information on NC MedAssist’s Free Pharmacy Program, which mails free prescription medications directly to a patient’s home. NC MedAssist’s overall goal is to help ease the burden for those in need; it is aiding people who are making the choice between buying food and purchasing life-saving medication.
“The onset of the pandemic last year forced us to create innovative ways to continue serving the under-resourced in our community. By transitioning to a drive-thru system and adding a digital platform to our existing mobile program, we are now able to offer online pre-registration, allowing individuals to choose their medicine and a pick-up time that works best for them,” said Sheila Kidwell, Director of Foundations and Communication at NC MedAssist. “We understand there is a pressing need, especially in the midst of allergy season. Our goal in this partnership with Vidant Duplin Hospital is to improve the health of the community, one family at a time.”
The Mobile Free Pharmacy events serve an average of 800-1200 individuals. To ensure the event runs smoothly, many volunteers are needed. NC MedAssist is partnered with safety-net organizations to recruit community members to serve in volunteer roles such as pharmacy consultation, client ‘personal shoppers’, and sorters. However, the charitable organization is still actively seeking volunteers for the Mobile Free Pharmacy Event from the community. Any available individuals can sign up at www.medassist.org/volunteer.
NC MedAssist is a statewide non-profit pharmacy, founded in 1997. The organization provides free prescription medication to all low-income, uninsured North Carolinians who qualify for their Free Pharmacy Program.
NC MedAssist offers three programs that address the needs of children and adults: the Free Pharmacy Program (for prescription medication), the Over-the-Counter Program (which includes the Free OTC Store in Charlotte, as well as the Mobile Free Pharmacy Program which distributes over-the-counter medicine in communities across the state), and the Transitional Jobs Program (for individuals with barriers to employment). Last year, NC MedAssist distributed $76 million worth of prescription and over-the-counter medicine to NC residents. Learn more about NC MedAssist right now at www.medassist.org. You can also visit their Facebook and Twitter pages, or contact them to find out how you can help.