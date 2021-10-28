ROSE HILL — The Poultry Jubilee is back and promises a fun weekend, full of excitement and family activities on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 at the Rose Hill Town Square.
The Jubilee will feature special appearances such as Miss North Carolina's Outstanding Teen Harley Tilque and Magician Joshua Tully, who will be taking the stage to impress the crowds with his magic tricks. Also, Pink Peppermint the Clown will be joining in the festivities.
“Peppermint and her crew will be making those balloon characters we all love and may just have a few tricks to share,” said a Poultry Jubilee official in the event’s social media page.
“We are excited to announce Miss North Carolina, Carli Batson, will be a guest at this year’s Jubilee.”
Batson will be dropping the first batch of chicken for this year’s Poultry Jubilee.
Joining the entertainment line up are the Johnson Boys, who will be taking the stage on Saturday. “They will kick off the afternoon’s music and fun,” said the Poultry Jubilee official.
Local book author, W. Clay Creswell will be signing copies of his book, Sharks in the Shallows: Attacks on the Carolina Coast, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Jubilees' Wing Cook off is also back, and the winner will be announced on Friday..
“Our famous Wing Cook off, has become one of the favorite events of the Jubilee,” said the Poultry Jubilee official.
ViviAnn Johnson is this year’s Poultry Jubilee artist and creator of the festival’s print. The rising senior at Harrells Christian Academy, is the daughter of Cowan and Amy Johnson.
Festival’s prints will be available for purchase and the original print will be sold to the highest bidder during the Jubilee’s auction on Saturday, Nov. 6.
For more details, visit https://www.thenorthcarolinapoultryjubilee.com.