Imagine floating atop sun-dappled waters rippling in the summer breeze. Your paddle slices through the opaline surface of the water, pushing you beneath a curtain of overhanging branches, and – as you break through to the other side – you enter a breathtaking new world: the ancient old-growth cypress forests of the Black River. And the monolithic cypress trees surrounding you and your companions, though silent and still, have stories to tell.

“It’s a cathedral,” says Captain Charles Robbins of Cape Fear River Adventures. “It’s such a special place. Some people are drawn to tears when they see it. Such an ancient place really has an effect on people.”