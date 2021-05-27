WARSAW — Dr. Angela Butler Martin tends to think more scientifically.
Patience Lawrence’s approach is based in her expertise in the restaurant industry.
The two self-professed garden junkies initially started Two Chicks and a Hoe Urban Farm as a stress reliever.
That was a few years back. Now the Warsaw duo are passionate about their urban garden, and the direction in which the new endeavor will take them.
They are growing all kinds of garden delights on a one-acre lot using new technology to produce fresh, healthy, chemical-free items that do not harm the environment, from dirt to table.
“Pay your farmer, not your pharmacist,” said Lawrence, whose family-owned restaurants in Topsail Island and Clayton bought from local farmers.
Martin, who was the co-owner of the Warsaw Animal Hospital before selling it seven years ago, was lured into farm life while trying to educate herself on her mother’s immune system shortly before she died, Martin couldn’t help but relate some of her findings to plants.
So much nurturing, she reasoned, was about nutrition. For people, animals and plants of all colors, size, shapes and varieties.
Going totally organic is tough, she said.
“It’s all about the food and water and nutrients they get,” Martin said. “You have to pick and choose how you feed them, and try to go as much organic as possible.
“We can do that through things such as big worm compounds, fish emulsion, horse or cow manure and by the use of rain water.”
Many crops and produces found on a roadside farm are on the Two Chicks farm. Some are grown in with nontraditional methods.
A tower garden inside the new green house is one example.
Openings in the cylinder-like tower have plants, which get timed water and nutrient shots. The product grows outward and will eventually flop over and pop out, flowering in mid-air and not sprawling horizontally across the ground.
It creates a product “grown in air” that has the feel of an agricultural space saver of the future.
Martin stopped for a second to imagine how much could be made with a covered room of water towers.
“You can grow so much more with less of a footprint — and faster,” she said.
In another part of the farm is a fenced-in area where a similar concept is used.
The centerpiece of the structure is cattle panels, or fencing, that allow vegetable plants — such as tomatoes, cucumbers, beans, peas, melons, and squash — to stand tall.
The idea is to use air space as a growing ground.
Planted inside the neatly kept maze are nine varieties of tomatoes, two types of cucumbers, squash, zucchini, okra and more neatly organized items than can be seen by the eye on a walk-by.
Strawberries plums and figs are the lone fruits harvested.
Marigolds add a special touch.
“They help with pests,” Lawrence said. “They attract the good bugs and deter the bad bugs.”
Several raised beds in the center frame augment all they surround.
There are herbs there as well and also in other areas of the property.
Get close and touch, or have a strong wind blow, and the smell of mint, oregano, sage, lavender, basil and other herbs will intoxicate and captivate the olfactory senses.
The farm collects rainwater from a 250-galllon barrel and two 50-gallon barrels, saving money and using natural resources.
Eggs will soon be showing up more regularly from the three breeds of chickens that are housed at the farm.
Pastel colored eggs will come from Easter Egger chickens. Brown eggs will come from Speckled Sussex chickens. A French Copper Marans delivers an egg a day. The others will begin dropping eggs in about a year.
Two Chicks in charge of the farm started about five years ago, and have just ventured into taking their produces to a market.
They’ve made sales to friends and family and a small customer base that is growing.
They will be at the Poplar Grove Plantation Farmers Market on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It is located on the Topsail Sound near Scotts Hill.
Yet the exact blueprint for the farm is still being determined.
“It’s going to be financially successful,” Martin said. “This is not fun and games. I don’t play. We just have to be careful right now on how we grow and develop this.
“We have some different things growing here, too. We have to understand the market. We can’t grow things the public won’t buy.”
And yet money seems to be falling from the trees at the farm.
“That tall pecan tree over there,” Lawrence said, pausing, “that brought in $800.
“There are also small things here that sell for more than you’d ever realize.”
The farm also sells non-edible products, such as flowers and plants.
Part of the early push that got the garden rolling was the need for fresh ingredients for Lawrence to use in her kitchen.
She pickles vegetables and cans jams and jellies.
“I was making pepper jelly when we first thought of this idea, right, Angela?” Lawrence asked.
“Yes,” Martin said, “and now, I’m in my bathrobe every morning worrying about plant security. I worry about hoses, shade, green foliage, weeds and compost.”
Tomato and basil are frequently used in entrees created by Lawrence. Leek soup is another staple.
“You can’t beat homemade dishes with homemade ingredients.,” Lawrence said. “Look, we work really hard out there but we can still nerd out on YouTube watching how someone grows a tomato.
“We have our own areas to work and different duties and things we prefer to do, and ways we want to do things. But at the end of the day the goal is the same: farm fresh ingredients grown as natural as possible.”
Oh yes — the Two Chicks and a Hoe Urban Farm name was a combination from HGTV’s “Good Bones” and the urban farm show “Growing a Greener World.”