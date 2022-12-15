...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM
EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming west Thursday night, and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
MOUNT OLIVE — Mt. Olive Pickle Company, Inc. will hold its New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop Saturday, Dec. 31 with the help of a few of its friends.
As in recent years, the 22nd annual event will be staged in front of the University of Mount Olive’s Kornegay Arena, and the Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department will again assist with Tower 23, its ladder truck. From the tower, the glowing New Year’s Eve Pickle descends into a giant pickle jar.
“We are so grateful to both the University and to the fire department for their willingness to partner with us on the pickle drop,” said Lynn Williams, company spokesperson. “Their help has allowed the event to grow and change.”
The evening will feature live music, free pickles, food trucks, and a chance to win door prizes for those who contribute to the annual canned food drive for Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC. The event also continues its signature early schedule: everything gets underway at 5 o’clock, and the pickle descends at 7 o’clock sharp. A fireworks display immediately follows. The whole thing is over by 7:30.
New this year is Wild Ride, a Selma-based band that plays a wide range of country, rock and pop.
“Wild Ride played for the Pickles, Pigs & Swigs event in downtown Mount Olive in October, and they were just terrific,” Williams said. “They will be a great addition to the festivities.”
The New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop, first held in 1999 and attended by a handful of Mt. Olive Pickle employees, annually draws several thousand.