MOUNT OLIVE — Mt. Olive Pickle Company, Inc. will hold its New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop Saturday, Dec. 31 with the help of a few of its friends.

As in recent years, the 22nd annual event will be staged in front of the University of Mount Olive’s Kornegay Arena, and the Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department will again assist with Tower 23, its ladder truck. From the tower, the glowing New Year’s Eve Pickle descends into a giant pickle jar.