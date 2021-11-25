WALLACE — Jason Wells will be sworn in as the newly elected mayor for the Town of Wallace on Thursday, Dec. 9. Wells won the municipal race capturing 97.63% of the total votes.
“I am looking forward to working with the citizens of Wallace along with the Wallace Town Council to bring smart growth to our area,” said Wells.
“I truly believe our town is at an unprecedented time in history where we will see all the hard work of the current mayor and town council come to fruition whether that be the development of our park, the expansion of our airport, and all the new businesses and homeowners that will come to our area in the next four years.”
Wells, who served on the Wallace Town Council for the last six years, comes armed with a wealth of knowledge as someone who has been working collaboratively with other town officials to lay the foundations for the town’s continued growth.
When asked about his immediate priorities, Wells said housing is at the top of the list.
“The housing market in Southeastern NC is booming right now and people are looking to areas like Wallace for affordable housing options and less traffic compared to Wilmington,” said Wells.
He pointed out the town has employers who can’t expand due to housing limitations and stated the need to have available housing for future employer groups.
“New businesses are forming in rural counties in this part of the state at an unprecedented rate and we need to take full advantage of this opportunity,” Wells said.
Wells also highlighted the town’s need to accelerate the development of Boney Mill Park, which he plans to accomplish by utilizing a combination of Park and Recreation Trust Funds with other sources of funding.
“The park will be unlike anything else in Duplin County,” said Wells as he spoke about the benefit to the quality of life and its potential to attract visitors for years to come --all while providing a place for children and adults alike to get outside and take full advantage of a “truly hidden gem.”
The elected mayor and Wallace native made emphasis on the need to continue pushing forward with the town’s clean-up efforts to address abandoned and dilapidated buildings.
“I am extremely thankful for this opportunity to serve as mayor of our town. It’s not a task that I take on lightly,” said Wells.
“We still have a lot to do and the heavy lifting has only just begun. We have neighborhoods that need to be built, roads that need to be paved and repaired, and families that need good-paying jobs close to home.
“I want people to know, regardless of whether you live inside the city limits, or many miles away, Wallace is open for Business!
He encourages residents to work together and to keep pushing forward toward making Wallace a town they feel proud to call home.
“Now is the time to work together, to roll up our sleeves as a community to work alongside both our major employers in the area as well as the small businesses that help drive our local economy, to see Wallace become the type of town our future generations will want to return to and call home.
“None of this will be easy. Tackling our town’s issues at hand will require consensus and compromise. It will also require commitment from all our community stakeholders to see our town move forward.
“I look forward to spearheading such an effort and I thank the Town of Wallace community for making our town such a wonderful place to live and serve others.”
The Wallace Rose-Hill 1995 graduate, has a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of North Carolina in Wilmington and a Master’s Degree in Business Management from East Carolina University.