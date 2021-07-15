CHINQUAPIN — Bright sunny skies, balloons, and cheerful smiles set the mood for Chinquapin resident, Henrietta Sandy who celebrated her 100th birthday on July 9.
Donning an elegant blue dress, Sandy accepted a proclamation adopted by the Duplin County Board of Commissioners presented by Commissioner Dexter Edwards, Board of Commissioners chairman.
“Family members came from as far as St. Croix, Virgin Islands to celebrate,” said Melisa S. Brown Duplin County Services for the Aged director.
“Sandy was born on the island of Tobago, West Indies on July 9, 1921,” said Brown as she read the proclamation to friends and families in attendance. “She was married to the late Francis Sandy” and is a mother of six. Sandy is a devoted Catholic and “she has been attending the First Missionary Baptist Church of Chinquapin faithfully prior to the pandemic,” she continued. “Sandy is an elegant dresser, and generous with her time spent with grandchildren and preparing meals to help others.”
Brown was followed by Frankie Hobbs with Services for the Aged, who read Sandy’s birthday card followed by a few words from Commissioner Edwards. Brown and Hobbs presented Sandy with a special birthday cake.
After the presentation, a parade hosted by the family kicked off at 2 p.m. from St. Lewis Missionary Baptist Church to Willie Hatcher Road. Cars, fire trucks, and police cruisers drove by Sandy’s road, waving and honking in her honor.
Sandy said she attributes God’s grace and mercy to her longevity.
Unfortunately, Sandy did not receive her centennial certificate on time for her birthday as everyone hoped for, but nothing could rain on her parade as she was showered with love and well wishes from family, friends, and members of the local community.
“We submitted the information on Ms. Sandy to the Governor’s office, however, at this moment we have not received the actual centennial certificate,” said Brown.
Sandy belongs to an elite group called the Centennial Club, which recognizes seniors turning 100 and beyond. Adults 90-years-old or better who are residents of Duplin County qualify for this elite group. Seniors in the centennial program are recognized and honored with special presentations once they become 100 years of age.
Seniors can register for the centennial program upon turning 90-years-old. The registration can be done online at https://www.duplincountync.com/senior-resource-center or by calling Hobbs at 910-296-2140. Hobbs will verify the documentation with the local Register of Deeds office and submit the information required by the Governor’s office to establish a recognition date.
The Duplin County Board of Commissioners will adopt a proclamation and present it to the member turning 100 years old in addition to a certificate from the Governor.
Brown recommends registering as early as possible and encourages families with seniors who are 90 and older to give them a call.
The sooner you register your senior the better, as the process behind the scenes can take some time as it involves coordination between multiple departments.