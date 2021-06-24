KENANSVILLE — On June 14, local author Kate Ward and illustrator Talon Jones visited the library in Kenansville to share a reading of “Oh No! Rotten Apples.”
A rising Freshman at North Duplin High School, Ward is the current USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen representing our state in the national pageant organization. As a representative of USA National Miss NC, Ward promotes the anti-bullying platform “Crown Cares.”
As Ward began to think about writing a book for children to promote the anti-bullying campaign, she found that many books about bullying have the same theme.
“They all have the same outcome ... the characters knew what bullying was and how to handle it,” said Ward. “This is not realistic for them to know how to handle it. ... I wanted to ‘tell it like it is.’”
When asked if she’d ever been a victim of bullying, Ward responded “No, but I have a good friend who has been her whole life. ... This national platform has helped me help her.”
Ward’s inspiration for the location and characters came from reflecting on her visits to New York. She thought about ”how hectic and fast-paced society is there and imagined how hard it would be for a child to move and change schools.”
While researching book publishing, Ward and her mother knew they needed an illustrator so they reached out to friend and fellow USA National Miss NC Jr. Princess parent, Leah Pittman, a James Kenan High School art teacher.
They agreed that a local student artist would be a perfect addition to the project and Pittman selected Talon Jones from her students to bring Ward’s story to life with his original artwork.
Pittman chose Jones “because he’s a passionate student and I knew he would take on the job and give 100% in a time crunch!”
When the illustrations were complete the entire project was uploaded to Storyjumper, an online book publishing application recommended by Pittman.
Jones, a rising Junior at JKHS, says he has always liked to draw, even from a young age. He enjoys Pittman’s art classes as she gives them a weekly drawing challenge. When asked if they have adequate supplies for their art, Jones responded “we have a sustainable amount for what we do but not for things like sculpting.”
He says his favorite medium is graphite because of the fine blending he can achieve in the portraits he draws.
“I like to be able to draw a person, like a celebrity, and have an outside person look at it and say “Yeah, that’s her. I see who it is.’”
Inspired by a talented uncle in the graphics business, Jones wants to be a graphic designer and illustrator. In addition to his artistic talent, Jones plays guitar and is self-taught on the piano. He enjoys playing at his church, Calvary Baptist.
When Jones was chosen to illustrate the book he drew his inspiration for the characters and the setting from personal experience.
“I know what it feels like to be a new kid in a new school,” he said.
Jones said the hardest part was getting the personality of the character onto the page. Wanting the pictures to be kid-like, Jones said “I could see this in a book.”
Jones used thick drawing board paper and pen to get his drawings on the page, following up with colored pencils and some techniques to give texture to the images. Jones says the drawings took about 15 hours to complete.
In July, Ward along with Pittman’s daughter, Keenan Beau — current USA National Miss NC Jr. Princess — and Spell Warren — Miss Carolina Coast Preteen — will compete in Florida at the USA National Miss Pageant.
Ward will compete in all facets of the program including interview, fitness, casual wear and talent (contemporary dance). She is looking forward to meeting more than 55 state and regional representatives.
Ward competed in this program last year placing in the top 6 out of 52 contestants. When asked about her future goals Ward replied “I would like to go to Julliard or NYU to get a BFA in theatre ... maybe act in films but at some point, I would like to come back to this area and have my own studio.
Editor’s Note: This story was contributed by Laura C. Jones. Jones is the Duplin County Libraries director.