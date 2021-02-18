Thursday, Feb. 18
Beulaville Recreation signups for baseball, softball and T-ball Thursday, Feb. 18 and Thursday, Feb. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.
T-ball is for plahyrs ages 5-6. Baseball age groups are established by Dixie Youth Baseball and softball by Babe Ruth Softball.
Registration is $65 for any sport. Birth certificates and masks are required. One family member must be present to register. Registration covers the cost of shirts and hats for baseball and T-ball and shirt and socks for softball.
Nar-Anon Support Group, 7 p.m., Kenansville Baptist Church, 114 Routledge Rd., Kenansville. For family members who are affected by someone else’s drug addiction. 910-289-1383 or nar-anon.org.
Duplin Rotary, 1 p.m., Country Squire, 748 State Road N.C. 24, Warsaw.
Haw Branch Ruritan Club, 7:30 p.m., 2306 Kinston Hwy., Richlands.
Beulaville American Legion Post 511, 7:30 p.m., Woodman of the World building, N.C. 41 W., Beulaville.
Duplin Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting, 9 a.m., Duplin County EMS building.
Duplin County Veterans Memorial Museum, 1 — 4 p.m., 119 East Hill St., Warsaw.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Beekeeper class
The Beekeepers of of the Neuse will have a basic beekeeping virtual class from Feb. 25 to March 13. Registration starts Saturday, Feb. 20 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Wayne County Cooperative Extension, 3114-B Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro.
Classes, which are from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, are $60 per person or $85 per family.
For information, call 919-731-1521.
Alberton’s fox hunt
The 36th annual Washington’s Day Fox Hunt in Albertson will fdature field trials for fox and deer, barbecue chicken and pork plates. The event is sponsored by the Albertson Volunteer Fire Department.
To pre-register dogs, call 252-568-4703. Registration on the event day is from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Cost is $20 per dog. Food plates are $8 and can be only picked up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to Covid-19, no indoor dining will be available.
Proceeds benefit the fire department, Albertson Ruritan Club and the town’s recreation center.
Monday, Feb. 22
Wallace Rotary Club, noon, Mad Boar Restaurant, 111 River Village Place, Wallace.
Wallace Revitalization Association, 5:30 p.m., Wallace Depot, 206 Southwest Railroad St., Wallace.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Eastpointe Area Board of Directors, 6 p.m., in the Lois K. Murphy Center on the campus of the University of Mount Olive, Mount Olive.
Duplin County Republican Party, Meal at 6:30 p.m., monthly meeting at 7 p.m., N.C. 24 Bus./50, Kenansville.
Free Soup Kitchen, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Magnolia United Methodist Church, 407 West Main St., Magnolia. Presented by churches in Magnolia. Food and fellowship with people in area. 910-260-6009
Breast Cancer Support Group, 6 p.m. extended dining room of Vidant Duplin Hospital, 401 North Main St., Kenansville. Breast cancer survivors, those undergoing treatment and family members are invited. Sue Wells at 910-296-8836, Jennifer Lanier at 910-296-2809 or Megon Howard at 910-296-2805.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Monday, March 1
Duplin County Commissioners meeting, 6 p.m., Admin building, 224 Seminary St., Kenansville. For information, call 910-296-2100.
Beulaville Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 508 East Main St. For information call 910-298-4647.
Kenansville Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 141 Routledge Rd. For information call 910-296-0369.
Calypso Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 103 West Trade St. For information call 919-658-9221.
Tuesday, March 2
The Duplin County Public School’s Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. at in the Duplin County Administrative Office Building, 224 Seminary Street, Kenansville.