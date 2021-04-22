Ongoing
Duplin Early College is accepting applications from 8th grade students for its Early College High School Academy.
Students can earn a high school diploma, associate degree, career certifications and up to two years of college credit. There are no tuition fees. Early College classes are at James Sprunt Community College. For information, call 910-296-1136.
Every Thursday
Nar-Anon Support Group, 7 p.m., Kenansville Baptist Church, 114 Routledge Rd., Kenansville. For family members who are affected by someone else’s drug addiction. 910-289-1383 or nar-anon.org.
Friday, April 23
Duplin County Veterans Memorial Museum, 1-4 p.m., 119 East Hill St., Warsaw.
Saturday, April 24
The Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department will be having a BBQ & BBQ Chicken dinner from 11 a.m. until sold out! Plates are $8 a piece and the event will be held at the Greenevers Community Center on Clinic Circle Dr. This will be a drive-thru event only, no walk ups or sitting down to eat. This is a scaled back version of our annual Fireman’s Day, due to COVID we want to still cook some good BBQ and chicken. Please come out to support your local fire department.
Friday, April 30
Duplin County Public Schools will have curbside registration for kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at all elementary schools.
Registration forms are available at www.duplinschools.net/Page/10656 or picked up at a school. Anyone wishing to register their children must bring a birth certificate, current immunizations records, 911 address and proof of residence (utility bill, landline phone, rental agreement, etc.)
Monday, May 10
Teachey Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 137 E. 2nd St. 910-285-7564. This meeting takes place the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 121 S. Front St. 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, May 11
Rose Hill Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 103 Southeast Railroad St. 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place the second Tuesday of each month.
Magnolia Town Board, 7 p.m., municipal building, 110 East Carroll St. 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place the second Tuesday of each month.
Pink Hill Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 303 Central Ave.
Richlands Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 302 North Wilmington St. 910-324-3301. This meeting takes place the second Tuesday of each month.
Albertson Ruritan Club, 7 p.m., Albertson Community Building.
Starting in May
Duplin County Animal Services will be hosting their Rabies Clinic at 117 Middleton Cemetery Lane, Kenansville. Get your pets vaccinated for $5. No appointment necessary.
Thursday, May 13
Wallace Town Council, 7 p.m., town hall, 316 East Murray St. 910-285-4136.
Duplin County Republican Party monthly meeting