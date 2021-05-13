There is no question that moms adore their children and want the best for them. Being a mom comes with a heightened sense of nurturing, not only toward our own but also people who are close to us. But for some moms, that sense of nurturing goes beyond that.
Meet Tia Bell Hankins. Hankins is a loving mom and a dedicated spouse who volunteers her time to serve the local community. Hankins is also the founder of a local Facebook group Adopt A Senior — Duplin County Edition.
Hankins was inspired after being invited to a similar group started by a friend in Brunswick county last year, where she and her husband, Cameron, who pastors New Christian Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, had the chance to adopt a senior.
The group, now in its second year, aims to spread joy among high school seniors, who due to the pandemic, are missing out on some of the most awaited senior year traditions and festivities, and let them know they are not alone.
“I wanted to pay it forward to the graduating seniors in Duplin county. (They) are missing out on so much their senior year due to COVID restrictions,” said Hankins. “High school seniors and their families were hit hard finding out that they may not be able to go to prom or do any of the fun things that seniors do. For those of us who were fortunate enough to experience those memorable things, you know how important it is. Unfortunately, it appears the class of 2021 will not be able to say the same.”
Hankins and her husband are dedicated advocates of the local community and the group was a way to do something that could uplift the high school kids’ spirits.
“You never know the impact you can make in someone’s life by a simple act of kindness,” said Hankins. “We hope to bring a smile to every senior’s face. Your support can be something as simple as a card.”
The private group has more than 1,000 members who have joined Hankins’ pledge to adopt a high school senior.
According to Hankins, parents who join the group introduce their high school senior(s) by making a post about them. They share photos and something their senior would like or need after graduation. The “adopters” contact the parent directly via messenger and coordinate the delivery method at the discretion of the parent(s).
The Hankins have two sons, Jackson and Parker.