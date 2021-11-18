BEULAVILLE — Parents can take their children to take photos with Santa on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Beulaville Community Room at 508 E. Main Street Beulaville for a $10 donation. All the proceeds from the Photos with Santa will go to the Bloom Christmas Blessings benefit.
According to Judy Norris, co-founder of Emerge Ministries, Bloom Christmas Blessings is organized by a group of local volunteers known as the Bloom Girls.
Last year thanks to many generous donations, what started with a couple of kids chosen from the DSS list to receive Christmas presents “turned into 27 local children being provided a beautiful Christmas,” said Norris.
“Gifts and money just started (to) pour in from family, friends, and local businesses, and we just (kept) adding children — right up to Christmas Eve when a local family’s home burnt and all their gifts were destroyed,” she said.
This year the goal is to provide Christmas presents for 50 children.
“We look forward to being able to serve our community and bless our local children again this year,” said Norris. “We appreciate all the love and support that we have already received.”
The recipients of the 2021 Bloom Christmas Blessings will be selected “from DSS, churches, schools, and word of mouth,” said Norris.
“We give the gifts to the parents to distribute, just like Santa does,” she added.
Toy donations can be dropped off at the Beulaville Community Room during the Photos with Santa event.
Bloom Girls started with Jill Sanderson’s vision to “invest in the next generation of prayer warriors,” said Norris.
According to Norris, the volunteer group is comprised of 12 young women from different backgrounds who have dedicated the past two years to helping people in the community.
“Jill and I have watched them grow into mighty women on a mission, not only to serve God but serve our community,” said Norris.
“They have served Duplin County Special Needs Baseball, Vidant Duplin Health Care staff (and) Duplin County Department of Social Services,” she said.