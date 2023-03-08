...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY...
Dry fuels, low relative humidity (20 to 30 percent), and gusty
north winds of 20 to 25 mph will likely lead to adverse fire
behavior.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Top row: Marion O'Brien Donovan, Tara Astigarraga, Madison Maxey, and Marilyn Hamilton. Bottom row: Michelle Khine, Marjorie Stewart Joyner, Alexis Lewis, and Ellen Ochoa.
KENANSVILLE - In honor of Women’s History Month, the Cowan Museum of History and Science and James Sprunt Community College announced they have teamed up to present the Picturing Women Inventors poster exhibition at JSCC's Boyette Building, through April 5.
Organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and the Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation, the poster exhibit highlights the motivations, challenges, and accomplishments of exceptional inventive women from the 20th- and 21st-century.
The poster exhibition explores the inventions of 19 highly accomplished American women with diverse backgrounds and interests. According to the announcement, "astronauts, computer pioneers, and businesswomen join athletes, engineers, and even teenagers in this remarkable group of inventors."
The exhibit showcases inventors like Marilyn Hamilton, who invented a lightweight, easy to maneuver wheelchair after a hang-gliding accident in 1978 left her paralyzed. Also, stories such 12-year-old Alexis Lewis who added wheels to a traditional Native American sled in order to create a simpler way to transport families and their belongings in Somalia.
In addition to the poster exhibition, participants are encouraged to visit the Cowan Museum to view a collection of artifacts on display, among them a 1930s permanent hair-wave machine and Kevlar gloves.
On Saturday, March 18, a Makerspace Workshop will take place at the William H. Wiggs Library in room 127 of the Boyette Building, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., where participants of all ages will have the opportunity to create their own inventions.