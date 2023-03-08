Picturing Women Inventors

Top row: Marion O'Brien Donovan, Tara Astigarraga, Madison Maxey, and Marilyn Hamilton. Bottom row: Michelle Khine, Marjorie Stewart Joyner, Alexis Lewis, and Ellen Ochoa.

 Smithsonian National Museum of American History

KENANSVILLE - In honor of Women’s History Month, the Cowan Museum of History and Science and James Sprunt Community College announced they have teamed up to present the Picturing Women Inventors poster exhibition at JSCC's Boyette Building, through April 5.

Organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and the Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation, the poster exhibit highlights the motivations, challenges, and accomplishments of exceptional inventive women from the 20th- and 21st-century.