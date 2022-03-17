Pizza Corner In Kenansville under new ownership

KENANSVILLE — Pizza Corner in Kenansville is under new ownership, and plans to reopen sometime in the late March, early April time frame.
Over the past two years, the new owners, Dion and Paulina Charles of Wallace, had been looking for a location to own their own restaurant. Since 2003, Paulina had been working closely with the original owner, Isaac Georgiadis, at the Pizza Corner in Wallace.
When the opportunity presented itself to purchase the Kenansville location, they made an offer and Isaac accepted. He has been working closely with them to make the necessary repairs and updates to get the location ready to reopen soon.
Guests to Pizza Corner in Kenansville can expect many of the same American foods they have come to know and love at Pizza Corner in Wallace.
“I want to keep the same energy we had at Wallace,” Paulina said, “with many of the same items on the menu there but with my twist on them.”
That “twist” that Paulina talks about is in details like having her own sauce recipe for the pizzas and pasta dishes as well as adding new items to the menu that are not even available at Pizza Corner in Wallace.
Guests will be able to come and sit in the new red, black, and white interior and order a creamy shrimp Alfredo or baked ziti. A cooked hamburger and American cheese dish named “Chopped Cheese” will be available as a salad or sub. New burgers and pizzas will also be on the menu including a Hawaiian burger and an Alfredo pizza. Quesadillas in cheese, chicken, or steak will also be new items exclusively available at Pizza Corner in Kenansville.
“Our menu is American food, but with Italian, Greek, and Mexican influences,” said Charles, who has over 15 years of experience in the restaurant industry. “There will also be a bar where people can sit and eat their food and order a beer to go with it.”
The Charles look forward to making a positive impact on Kenansville and the area community.
“At Pizza Corner, our slogan is ‘Pizza Corner: The Corner Stone of Life’,” Charles says. “We could not have made it here without all the love and support of our friends, family, customers, patients, Isaac Georgiadis, co-workers, and our kids. We want to thank them all for their encouragement and belief in us to accomplish this dream in God’s timing.”
In preparation for the new location, the Charles are actively looking for cooks, cashiers, and wait staff. For more information, call the restaurant at 910-372-9000.