KENANSVILLE — Members of the Potters Hill Fire Department conducted night training on June 15.
Officials reported a record number of members participating at the training, which enabled them to run multiple drills on Water Flow Training.
Some of the drills conducted during training were tying 5” hose into hydrants and Engine 2, water flow control by knocking down cones with a line from Engine 1 and running the pump and flow water on Brush 1.
“All of these exercises help members be prepared for various situations and allows everyone the opportunity to practice all aspects,” said a statement by the Potters Hill Fire Department social media.