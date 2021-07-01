KENANSVILLE — The Potters Hill Volunteer Fire Department is scheduled to receive a $375,000 grant and a $795,000 loan to replace three high-mileage fire trucks. The grant was announced last week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Programs such as the USDA Rural Development and the Volunteer Fire Department Fund are vital in the success of rural communities and their emergency response organizations, said Matthew Barwick, Duplin County Emergency Management Director/Fire Marshall.
“These programs provide funding for capital purchases and projects like fire trucks, renovations to existing buildings, and construction of new facilities,” said Barwick.
“Our volunteer firefighters rely on this type of funding to be successful in their missions to serve the public as efficiently as possible,” said Barwick. “Without this additional funding opportunity to increase readiness and capabilities, citizens would likely see a reduction in available services, sadly often resulting in injury or loss of life.”
Barwick explained that volunteer firefighters work regular jobs and lead regular lives, all while still providing exceptional service to Duplin’s residents and visitors alike.
“The sacrifice they make daily only exemplifies the need for the best equipment and facilities to make their responsibilities safer and easier to bear.”
The new fire trucks will provide essential emergency readiness, enabling volunteer firefighters to have the needed capabilities to serve Duplin County.
The funding awarded to the Potters Hill VFD is one of two grants benefiting fire departments in Eastern North Carolina.
“The brave men and women who volunteer to support their communities will greatly benefit from this,” said Congressman Greg Murphy. “These departments mainly assist in rural areas and updating their equipment and vehicles will enhance the safety of their residents. I thank the USDA for providing these grants to the people of Duplin County.”