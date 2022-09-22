KENANSVILLE — The wildly popular Muscadine Festival is back and ready to kick off Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m at the Duplin Events Center located at 195 Fairgrounds Drive in Kenansville. Gates will open at 9:30 a.m.

The event will feature North Carolina wineries showcasing wine products, arts and crafts, children activities, food vendors from around Eastern North Carolina, contests and live music performances.

