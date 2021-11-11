ROSE HILL — The 2021 Poultry Jubilee was held Saturday, Nov. 6, at Rose Hill Town Square despite the high winds and spouts of rain throughout the weekend. The two-day festival has been around since the early 1960s. Three local mothers, Amy Turner, Mandy James, and Kylie Smith are currently the event organizers.
Carnival rides and games along with a variety of food vendors and booths selling clothes, jewelry, local honey, house décor, and several other goodies lined up Rose Hill Town Square for everyone to enjoy.
Popular entertainment acts were back this weekend and included performances by the Band of Oz, The Johnson Boys, a clogging team, a magic performance, and a virtual reality trailer.
Also, the Jubilee’s traditional staples were back with the fire department frying chicken in the world’s largest frying pan. This year’s special guest, Miss North Carolina Carli Batson dropped the first batch of chicken.
The popular cake auction which brings in a lot of funds to help support the town was also a big hit along with the pageant, crowning of Miss Rose Hill, and the wing cook-off. This year 14 teams entered the contest, which was the most the Jubilee has ever had.
The Poultry Jubilee committee partnered with The House of Raeford, Smithfields, Four County, and other community organizations in the area to put on the event.
“The poultry industry is very important to Duplin County, Rose Hill, and this community,” said Smith, who has helped organize the event for eight years.
Smith spoke about the importance of the Jubilee and its historical legacy.
“This just celebrates the industry and gives an opportunity for money to be raised for local organizations (such as) the fire department, Charity Rebuild Center, the police department, and then it’s just a time for people to come together as a community,” said Smith.