Chi Iota Omega Chapter a local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority awarded $1,000 to six seniors from Duplin County high schools.
The scholarship recipients are Alicia Dixon and Alex Dixon, graduates of James Kenan High School; Lizbeth Hernandez Rios, a graduate of Duplin Early College, Ariel Herring and Larry Hooks, graduates of Wallace-Rose Hill High School and Jada Hall, a graduate of East Duplin High School. Applications from these recipients demonstrated their scholastic achievement, community service, and strong leadership skills.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated was founded upon the principles of education and the attainment of higher education.
Since its inception, education has been a focal point of the sorority’s service initiatives.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has sponsored area scholarships for 17 years.