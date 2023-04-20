A large crowd of community, regional, and state leaders gathered to commemorate the expansion of Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development office in Wallace, N.C. with a rededication ceremony on April 13.
Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development
WALLACE - The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development recently held a rededication ceremony to commemorate the expansion of the Duplin County facility. With offices in Pender and New Hanover counties, the nonprofit will utilize the Wallace building as its regional training center.
"It's really going to help us serve a lot more people," said Robert Turner, MCCLD senior communications officer, explaining that the facility was retrofitted and reconfigured to make better use of the space.
More than 100 guests joined the celebration and enjoyed a performance from the St. Augustine's University March Band, who traveled from Raleigh, N.C. to be part of the event.
North Carolina House Representative Carson Smith served as the keynote speaker. He was among the leaders who gave special remarks supporting Mt. Calvary’s commitment to serving the community.
“It was an incredible event today as we rededicated our Wallace location," said Mt. Calvary President Dr. Jimmy T. Tate. "So many generous supporters have made this possible and it inspires our entire Mt. Calvary team to work even harder to provide valuable programs and resources to the communities and citizens we are so honored to serve. We look forward to continuing to expand our outreach as we continue to offer a full array or programing and services.”