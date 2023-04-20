WALLACE - The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development recently held a rededication ceremony to commemorate the expansion of the Duplin County facility. With offices in Pender and New Hanover counties, the nonprofit will utilize the Wallace building as its regional training center.

"It's really going to help us serve a lot more people," said Robert Turner, MCCLD senior communications officer, explaining that the facility was retrofitted and reconfigured to make better use of the space.

