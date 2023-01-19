...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 5 PM
EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Cape Lookout to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Wallace Parks and Recreation revealed its first designated ecoEXPLORE HotSpot at the Farrior Park at Boney Mill Pond.
WALLACE — The Wallace Parks and Recreation Department installed its first designated ecoEXPLORE (Experiences Promoting Learning Outdoors for Research and Education) HotSpot at Farrior Park at Boney Mill Pond last week, joining Joann Cowan Brown Botanical Garden, Dorothy Wightman Public Library, and Cabin Lake County Park on the list of area ecoEXPLORE HotSpots offering the program.
According to Charlie Zimmerman, ecoEXPLORE coordinator, two additional libraries in Duplin County are in the process of becoming ecoEXPLORE HotSpots, making a total of six sites in Duplin County.
“Kids can learn about our program and score extra points towards free field tools of their own by observing nature,” said Zimmerman. “Dorothy Wightman Public Library is an ecoEXPLORE LoanSpot as of now, and should have 3 Discovery Backpacks with ecoEXPLORE field tools available for free check-out at their branch.”
Developed by The North Carolina Arboretum, the ecoEXPLORE science program promotes remote collaboration while encouraging children ages 5-13 to explore the outdoors by becoming citizen scientists, participants can “help professional scientists understand changes in the environment and see how these changes impact plants, animals and other natural resources.”
The program combines science exploration with kid-friendly technology that encourages participants to take part in a special mission by submitting information that can be used by professional scientists.
Completing challenges allows children to obtain badges and earn points, to redeem prizes from echo meter bat detectors, microscopes, and binoculars to an iPod Touch. The ecoEXPLORE program is free to all children and families in North Carolina.
Children can earn three types of badges: Field Season is the beginner level recommended for ages 5-7; Field Focus is the intermediate level and recommended for ages 8-10; and Event Mission, which is the advanced level for ages 10-13.
Citizen scientists can explore from the comfort of their back yard or by visiting designated ecoEXPLORE HotSpots like the Farrior Park at Boney Mill Pond to find wildlife species, including plants, reptiles, amphibians, insects, and birds, and share their findings.
“The HotSpot sign is located on the Little Trail Loop, but pictures of wildlife can be taken anywhere on the property of Farrior Park,” said David Bizzell, Wallace Parks, and Recreation Director.
Kids can help scientists by taking notes and photos of a species, using their electronic devices or with an iPod available at an ecoEXPLORE LoanSpot, and uploading their findings through their ecoEXPLORE profile. After the data submitted is approved, the information is shared with the iNaturalist Network which is used by scientists.
All ecoEXPLORE HotSpot signs have a QR code that people can scan to see what others have been finding in that area.
“There are HotSpots all over the state,” said Bizzell. “Their website (ecoexplore.net) has a map that shows all of the HotSpots available.”
According to Zimmerman, while the program is “by no means exclusive to homeschooling families, many of these groups have been especially avid participants in the program” given the highly-structured, age-growth-oriented, and multi-seasonal learning model.
“Our project has just recently passed the milestone of sharing 50,000 observations to iNaturalist, a global citizen science platform used by researchers around the world,” said Zimmerman.
To sign up for the ecoEXPLORE program or find out the different HotSpots and LoanSpots nearby, visit www.ecoexplore.net