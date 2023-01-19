Farrior Park at Boney Mill Pond ecoEXPLORER HotSpot

Wallace Parks and Recreation revealed its first designated ecoEXPLORE HotSpot at the Farrior Park at Boney Mill Pond.

 Wallace Parks and Recreation/David Bizzell

WALLACE — The Wallace Parks and Recreation Department installed its first designated ecoEXPLORE (Experiences Promoting Learning Outdoors for Research and Education) HotSpot at Farrior Park at Boney Mill Pond last week, joining Joann Cowan Brown Botanical Garden, Dorothy Wightman Public Library, and Cabin Lake County Park on the list of area ecoEXPLORE HotSpots offering the program.

According to Charlie Zimmerman, ecoEXPLORE coordinator, two additional libraries in Duplin County are in the process of becoming ecoEXPLORE HotSpots, making a total of six sites in Duplin County.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@apgenc.com