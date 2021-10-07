KENANSVILLE- “The space was humming with laughter and chatter,” said Melisa S. Brown, Duplin County Services for the Aged director, as she spoke about the Senior Health Fair Extravaganza held at the Lois Britt Building on Thursday, Sept. 30.
The health fair served 175 folks who enjoyed the opportunity to visit with agency representatives and learn about the resources available. They were also able to take advantage of vaccinations, and preventative screenings along with random door prizes throughout the day.
As each participant entered, staff members checked them in directed them to pick up an activity pack, door prize ticket, goodie bag, produce bag, and bag of essential groceries. Lunch and refreshments were also provided, along with a variety of yogurt, fruit, cheese, and pastries.
“The bags we had leftover, we sent back to our congregate nutrition site locations for more seniors to take advantage of,” said Brown.
Putting an event such as the health fair, required several months of planning and coordinating.
“It was a lot of hard work, but it was so worth the effort,” said Brown. She said she was thankful for everyone who contributed and credits the success of the health fair as a team effort.
Events such as the health fair, not only bring awareness to local resources for Duplin seniors but also provide a great opportunity to get out of the daily routine, join the community and meet new people.
The Duplin County Health Department was onsite providing COVID-19 and Flu shots. Also, Vidant Health Duplin, the Community Health team was onsite providing glucose and cholesterol screenings. Vidant Home Health and Hospice provided blood pressure screenings and educated participants on fall prevention. “The life-size colon was a hit for many to take pictures inside while also receiving an opportunity to see what ‘the inside of a colon looks like’ and the importance of a healthy diet, exercise, and how we can protect our colon,” said Brown.
She shared that some seniors were so excited, that at times she had to remind them to listen to the presenters. “I think they were just so happy to see some resemblance of the senior activities they are used to participating in, seeing familiar faces, and meeting new folks,” she said.
The date for the Senior Health Fair Extravaganza was selected in celebration of Senior Center Month.