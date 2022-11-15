...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 4 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Oregon Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
BEULAVILLE -- The Town of Beulaville is working on a Parks and Recreation Plan and is inviting residents to share their needs and opinions about the Beulaville Parks and Recreation services by completing Recreational Needs Survey.
The plan will be prepared with the assistance from the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments and Colliers Engineering & Design.
Beulaville Elementary School sent surveys home with students. The survey was also included in the town’s November newsletter. Families wishing to participate may complete the paper copy or submit an electronic survey no later than Dec. 9. Paper surveys are available at Town Hall and may be returned to Beulaville Elementary School or the Beulaville Town Hall.
“It is important that Beulaville families, residents, and youth engage in this process and help us plan the future of our Town. This is an opportunity for everyone to shape the future park and recreation system needed for our community,” said Beulaville Mayor Hutch Jones.
Planning is being completed in advance of a grant application submittal to the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF). The anticipated project proposed for funding is the building or renovating of recreational facilities at the town’s main park, adjacent to Town Hall.
The Beulaville Recreation Advisory Committee looks forward to seeing the feedback from residents and community partners. The comments received from everyone regarding preferences and needs for the Town-owned parks will be incorporated into the community plan.
Residents will have other means to actively participate in developing the Parks and Recreation Plan through meetings and public hearings that will occur through early 2023. Residents may complete the Recreational Needs Survey electronically by going to the Beulaville Area Chamber of Commerce’s website, https://www.beulavilleareachamber.org/