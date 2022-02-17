Smithfield Foods awarded 2022 ShowFest sponsor of the year

KENANSVILLE — Smithfield Foods was recently named the 2022 ShowFest Excellence Awards winner for Festivals and Events Sponsor of the Year by the North Carolina Association of Festivals and Events. On Thursday, Feb. 10, Duplin County Travel and Tourism held a surprise award ceremony at the Duplin County Airport to present Smithfield Foods with the award.
“Smithfield Foods was recognized as the award recipient for their support and partnership with Blue, Brew & Que and Pickles, Pigs and Swigs,” said Carrie Shields Duplin County Economic Development Commission executive director.
“This award is given to highlight the best and brightest business, civic or service organization whose outstanding financial support and/or manpower to the festival/event sets an example for others across the Carolinas,” said Shields.
Steve Evans, Smithfield Foods Director of Community Development, and Rhonda Campbell, Sustainability Manager accepted the award on behalf of the company.
“We are thrilled to continually support Duplin and the surrounding counties with activities that bring neighbors, family and friends together in a positive way,” said Evans. “Smithfield Foods has always been committed to doing good whether it’s by creating a great work environment for our workforce, the humane care and treatment of our animals, or our stewardship to the environment. Smithfield Foods is in the doing good business and good is what we do.”
Evans said they look forward to continuing to support the community.
“(We) appreciate all our communities do in supporting us to make Good Food Responsibly,” he added. “We’re honored by this recognition”
Duplin County Travel and Tourism Director, Amanda Justice and Duplin County Manager, Davis Brinson spoke about Smithfield’s generosity “year after year and festival after festival.”
“Smithfield Foods not only assist our festivals and events with monetary donations, they also partner with us to volunteer their time and resources,” said Justice.
She commended Smithfield Foods for its role as the leading sponsor for the Blue, Brew & ‘Que Festival, which has become a rapidly growing, must-attend festival in Duplin County. Brinson followed the sentiment, remarking “We are thankful for all of our businesses and industries, such as Smithfield Foods.”
“As one of the world’s leading vertically integrated protein companies, Smithfield demonstrates their commitment to assisting communities where their employees live and work,” said Shields, emphasizing Smithfield Foods’ dedication to producing ‘Good food. Responsibly.’