KENANSVILLE — For more than a year, Americans were told to wear masks, maintain proper social distancing, work from home as much as possible and basically isolate from people.
So a nation adapted quite well, all things considered, as schools and businesses avoided in-person meetings and functions.
Yet another organization followed a similar path and has found it not only dealt with an immediate problem, but also changed the most influential recovery culture forever.
The future for Alcoholics Anonymous, a recovery program that is the framework of nearly every 12-step program in the past 86 years, is featured online in various zoom-room meetings formats.
“It was the only place to turn aside from using the telephone to call up a group member,” said a 45-year-old woman in the northern end of Duplin County, who said she has been sober for 15 years.
“Lots of people need to go to meetings. People in the program are the ones who want to go. Therein lies the difference. This is a program of want, and one in which by helping others, you help yourself.”
There are those who call the new format “life-saving” as AA members use regular meetings to not only stay sober but to help others become that way. Members are told to always welcome a newcomer who walks in the door.
Solving a problem
The COVID-19 pandemic shut nearly all of AA’s physical doors, which are often located in churches, community buildings or private settings.
At the same time, at-home drinking increased, according to the ABC of North Carolina. It also increased nationally, some figures say by as much as 60 percent.
The organization has thrived by telling its members to “show up for meetings because meeting makers make it.” And AA online has brought about a number of positive changes.
“Having better accessibility to meetings is a wonderful thing,” said a 55-year man in the northern end of Duplin County, who has more than two decades of sobriety.
“Young people like it better, and from what I’ve seen more people are going this way all the time. It may not be the complete future, but it is part of the future we could have never seen coming even a year ago.”
Author Beth Greenfield said the pandemic-induced isolation forced those in recovery to find new ways to cope and use the strength of a self-help group.
Many people who are sober for years still attend meetings two or more times a week.
Yet “attending” meetings over a computer has its downfalls. Much like education, face-to-face is often, but not always, the best method.
“Initially, and even later, it’s about accountability,” said a 30-year-old from Kenansville, who has been sober for six years. “You can’t hide your emotions, who you are or how you feel in a meeting. There’s just no way that happens.”
He goes on to say, “But this is great for older people who have trouble getting out or a single parent who can’t find a baby-sitter. For me, there are two kinds of people who attend AA meetings: those who use it for therapy and their recovery, and those who use it for their own will.”
Helping each other
Also missing from online AA are handshakes and hugs and the holding of hands during the meeting-ending “Lord’s Prayer.”
But the meat of the meeting remains intact.
“One alcoholic helping another is what AA is all about,” said a 65-year old male who attends meetings in Goldsboro and has 27 years of sobriety. “There’s nothing like it in the world. Look, the medical profession has been trying to figure this out for forever, and can’t hold a candle to AA.”
Research confirms that statement. A new study published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Review found that peer-led programs, pioneered by AA, not only get people sober but have higher rates of continuous sobriety compared with professional mental health therapy.
Why?
Longtime AA members say because there are no dues or fees and that a newcomer’s walk through sobriety in under the guidance of those who came before them.
They are guided through the program’s steps and actions that have helped countless alcoholics live with their disease.
The “fellowship” was created in 1935 in Ohio by Bill W. and Bob S, who surmised that left to their own devices, alcoholics would drink.
But their chances of not drinking increased dramatically by attending meetings. Then following the practices and steps of AA, a spiritual-based program that let’s members “Find the God of their understanding.”
But for a year now, that “walk in, shake hands, share from your heart” therapy has vanished.
“It’s all good because now we have another way for people to connect,” said a 33-year-old female from Mount Olive with 11 years of sobriety. “It’s not for everyone, but it is a good thing for a number of people.”
Meeting booming
Necessity was indeed the mother of invention during a pandemic that virtually turned a nation on to virtual events.
And while those involved in zoom meetings will have to make their own coffee and dessert, online meeting are exploding.
One online outlet, In The Rooms, reports 600,000 online members and more than 130 live online meetings each week.
AA has 66,345 groups in the U.S. and 1.4 million members.
Some groups have returned to in-person meetings, but also kept some of their “zoom meetings.”
And its evolution can be directly related to the coronavirus outbreak.
Editor’s Note: In keeping with the traditions of AA, names of those interviewed for this story were not revealed, even though all but one person said they were not concerned about their anonymity.