State's witness murderer takes two-life sentence plea deal to escape death
KENANSVILLE — Nashid Porter of Wallace took a two-life sentence plea deal without the possibility of parole, Friday, Aug. 13. Porter was facing the death penalty after he was charged with first degree murder of Obediah Hester IV on Nov.12, 2014.
Hester was a state witness to the 2012 murder of Brian Grant, 32, and was set to testify against Porter in court.
According to documents, Porter shot and killed Grant. He was arrested in September and indicted on first-degree murder charges in December 2012 and placed on a 10,000 unsecured bond as he awaited trial.
In February 2014, a judge approved the pretrial release of Porter and he was put on house arrest. Porter was ordered to wear a tracking device and have no contact with witnesses while he awaited his trial set for January 2015.
However, in August of 2014, Porter contacted Hester, who was a former roommate, and asked him to stop by his home after work. According to Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, Porter removed his tracking anklet before leaving his home with Hester and two unidentified men, who later called the police to alert them and give Porter’s whereabouts on Wards Road.
Hester’s body was found unarmed and according to officials, it appeared to crime scene investigators that Hester had no idea what was about to transpire. Hester was shot multiple times in close range.
Porter was arrested only a few miles from his residence, at an abandoned trailer on Wards Road off Highway 41, where he was found hiding under a bed. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2016 after previous attempts to delay his trial by requesting to change public defenders.