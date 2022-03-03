WALLACE — After a two-year hiatus due to the fear of spreading COVID-19, all plans are now moving forward to revive the popular Carolina Strawberry Festival this spring, festival committee chairwoman Marlane Carcopo told the Wallace town council during their monthly meeting.
Getting the festival cranked back up has taken a lot of effort from volunteers, and some things may be a bit different this year, Carcopo said. Most of the old elements will still be in place — food, music, dancing, shopping, and, of course, strawberries.
The event will be held on Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30. The festival begins on Friday evening at 5 p.m. when Chapel Hill-based band Liquid Pleasure will be taking the stage at the train depot in Downtown Wallace. Liquid Pleasure plays classic soul hits ranging from artists like Sam & Dave, Wilson Pickett, B.B. King, The Four Tops and the Temptations.
On Saturday, the Atlanta-based 8-man band Yacht Rock Schooner will be bringing the sounds of the ’70s and ’80s to the stage with music from smooth rock legends like Steely Dan, Michael McDonald, Hall & Oates and Kenny Loggins.
Carcopo said the festival committee is working hard with Wallace Rose Hill High School Future Farmers of America to bring an agricultural aspect to the festival. Up to 500 children who attend the festival will receive a strawberry plant, supplied by Lewis Nursery and Farms, that they can take home, and the FFA will have coloring sheets and other activities at their festival booth. An antique tractor show is also in the works.
Midway rides, including rides for adults and kids, will be supplied by Boney’s Amusements, she added.
Of course, strawberries will be the centerpiece of the festival. Strawberry vendors Cottle Nursery, of Faison, Bear Ridge Farms of Maple Hill, and Herbie Cottle of Rose Hill will be dishing up his famous strawberry butter and strawberry ice cream.
The committee is still accepting vendor applications, and sponsorships for the festival. The festival has just received its 501c3 status, making it a tax exempt non-profit. The new status should make it more attractive for donors to help the festival out financially, she said.