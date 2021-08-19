'Stuff the Bus' school supply drive this Friday

KENANSVILLE — This Friday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vidant Duplin Hospital will be hosting a Stuff the Bus school supply drive at the Kenansville Food Lion parking lot. Look for the school bus and help the hospital team stuff the bus with new school supplies for Duplin County Schools students.
“We’ve collected school supplies internally at the hospital for Duplin County Schools students in the past, but this is the first time Vidant Duplin has invited the public to join in,” said Laura Maready, Vidant Duplin Hospital Director of Marketing and Development. “We thought it would be fun to have an actual bus present for the event, so we reached out to the Duplin County Schools leadership team to see if they could help make it happen. The quick response was, yes – where do we need to have it parked?”
Food Lion management joined in by allowing them to stage the school bus in their parking lot so that people can drive through and drop off supplies.
“Everything came together quickly,” said Maready. “We just need the weather to cooperate with us on the day of the event.”
Among the materials needed are: 1.5” and 2” binders, Two-pocket vinyl folders, tab dividers, glue sticks, pencil pouches, erasers, twistable crayons, ink pens, markers, backpacks for middle school and teenage students, earbuds, highlighters, composition notebooks, dry erase markers and notebook paper.
“We plan to hand over what we collect to the Duplin County Schools leadership team so that they can distribute the supplies where the need is greatest,” said Maready.
Everyone is invited and welcomed to help by dropping off new school items.