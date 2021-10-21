KENANSVILLE — Altheria Cornelius is a breast cancer survivor.
Cornelius’ journey against cancer began eight years ago, in 2013 when she was first diagnosed.
Back then, Cornelius was caring for her sick mother and working full time at the Duplin Senior Center as the homebound meal coordinator helping seniors.
She had felt a lump on her right breast, but she didn’t dwell much on it. Her priority was taking care of her mom.
“After her passing, I went to the Health Department and told them I had a lump.”
Cornelius said after her initial visit health providers sent her to Vidant Hospital for testing and from there to the Women’s Breast Cancer and Oncology office in Greenville.
She was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer.
Soon after, like billiard balls colliding, the realization of the diagnosis set in.
“My biggest fear was not seeing my grandbabies go to school,” said the young Warsaw grandma who has one son and “two smart and loving grandchildren.”
“I was in chemo and radiation treatment from November 2013 until July 2014,” said Cornelius.
“Our staff loved and supported her, and she never missed a beat serving our homebound seniors,” said Melisa Brown, Duplin County Services for the Aged director.
Cornelius said her faith in God and her work family helped her made it through the tough times and kept her going.
“I try hard not to think about what could have been,” she said. “I pray all the time and thank God for His goodness.
“When I meet others who have cancer I always tell them do not look at the what-if but just think of the goodness of God,” said Cornelius.
Despite all the challenges she faced during her fight against disease, she persevered.
“I have learned to appreciate and value the little things in life more,” she said.
Breast cancer didn’t stop Cornelius. Her love for God, life and a feisty survival spirit saw her through her battle.
Stronger than before, armed with a kind smile and a heart of gold, you can find Cornelius delivering Meals on Wheels, recruiting volunteers and making daily wellness calls ensuring all the seniors who count on her are being taken care of.
“God, my coworkers and church family and all are still helping me now,” said Cornelius.
Cornelius encourages others to get their yearly mammograms.
“If I would have done what I was supposed to do, my outcome may be different,” said Cornelius. “God gave us five senses, so please use at least one of them, get your yearly checkups and mammograms.”
“Life is too short not to do something that can save life.”
The Senior Center is planning to have a Breast Cancer Awareness celebration on Oct. 26.
“Everyone will be asked to wear pink, and share their stories if they feel lead to do so,” said Brown.