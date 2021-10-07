KENANSVILLE — EMT, firefighter, fire chief, and law enforcement officer are all titles Donnell Taylor has held through the years. Taylor has served the Duplin and Sampson County areas through a variety of careers. Even after retirement, Taylor has committed to continue working. Taylor states, “I still felt like I had some good years left in me!”
Taylor displays a resilient attitude toward complacency in his season of life. Taylor has intentionally sought after opportunities and challenges to experience professional development. Even after thirty years of dedicated work as a social worker for the school system, Taylor continued to seek ways to serve the community with excellence. Those who know Taylor find his fortitude impressive and inspiring.
Taylor’s character and drive have always been impressive for Perry Powell, who serves as a fire technician for the Continuing Education Department at JSCC.
“Donny Taylor was my Fire Chief when I switched fire departments after moving to Faison in 2009. Since then, I have always known him to view things from all angles to formulate the best plan. In addition, he cares about the state of his community. He is never afraid to speak up for something he is passionate about or that he feels doesn’t properly benefit the community.”
Taylor has taken classes through Continuing Education and Curriculum at James Sprunt Community College. In the early 90’s Taylor participated in JSCC’s BLET Programing. Taylor has served as a fire fighter and fire chief and was equipped for both roles through courses at JSCC. Taylor has even taken EMS classes.
“I am retired from the school system and am now starting a second career in law enforcement,” states Taylor. Taylor has served the school system for roughly a year and a half. “Because of JSCC’s BLET program, I am able to have an opportunity at a second career and a second retirement.”
Taylor has been willing to take the chances that many Continuing Education Workforce Development students are taking through JSCC.
“I have been certified through the sheriff’s office since the 90s, but at the age of 55, I have made this major career shift. I am just too young to quit!”
Taylor explains that working as a School Resource Officer for the school system is not all that different than the work he did as a social worker in his previous career. “I love children and I have found this to be the best career fit for me!” Currently Taylor serves primarily Sampson County.
Like many students, Taylor credits JSCC with playing a significant role in his career satisfaction.
“Well over 2,000 CEU credits that I have achieved, I have achieved through JSCC,” Taylor said. He has taken so many classes with JSCC that he struggled to remember the names of his instructors! “2,000 CEU’s is a lot.” he added.
When asked what he loves most about his current job he does not take long to answer, “I truly went into the field of law enforcement with a goal to help people. I feel like as an SRO Officer, I get to have a proactive approach. In law enforcement, you are often dealing with things that have already happened. As an SRO, I work with the teachers and administration to head off problems. You are community policing in the school environment.” Taylor describes being an SRO Officer like patrolling a city. “I get to do counseling with the students at times. I find this to be more rewarding than anything that I have done in my time working.”
