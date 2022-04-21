The town of Teachey celebrated Easter

 Town Of Teachey/ Carmen Rivera

TEACHEY – Colorful egg baskets adorned Teachey’s Town Hall as a cheerful Easter Bunny danced and greeted visitors during the town’s special Easter holiday outreach the week of April 4 through April 8.

Adults and children alike gathered at the Teachey Town Hall building to meet with the Easter Bunny, who made a special appearance.

All participating children received free Easter goody bags filled treats and they enjoyed a fun time making new friends. Families also had the opportunity to take photos with the Easter Bunny.

