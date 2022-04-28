TEACHEY — Mollie Cavenaugh, of Teachey, is one of 37 members of the first class of Thiel College’s new Physician Assistant Studies program who received a white coat.
The white coats students received represent their completion of the first half of their studies in the 27-month P.A. program.
“We are so proud of the wonderful group of students who represent our Inaugural Cohort for the Physician Assistant Program,” said Lynn Williams, M.D., the Founding Program Director. “Even amidst the incredible workload required to become a P.A., this class has embraced their diversity and supported each other to create a truly exceptional cohort.”
During the ceremony, as part of the opening remarks, Thiel President Susan Traverso, Ph.D. reminded the students of their significance to the College as the inaugural class of physician assistant students.
“Your program and the other graduate programs are a historic moment at Thiel,” she said. Although the College has existed since 1866, never before has it had a program such as this one that focuses on developing future medical professionals.
“I also have to thank our amazing faculty who bring years of experience and a true desire to teach the next generation of health care providers,” Williams said. “We are all grateful to be part of this exciting new chapter in Thiel’s history.”
Editor’s Note: This story was contributed by Thiel College.