Ashley Graham, Director of College Advancement, and Taylor Sandlin, Foundation Services coordinator, accept a $10,000 donation for the James Sprunt Community College Edgar J. Wells, Jr. Scholarship from Bill Goodnight and James Boney.
KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt Community College received a generous donation of $10,000 for the Edgar J. Wells, Jr. Scholarship. The donation was presented by Presbytery of Coastal Carolina thanks to members of the Teachey Presbyterian Church who requested the assets be distributed to the JSCC Edgar J. Wells, Jr. Scholarship, among others, upon the church closing.
The Teachey Presbyterian Church was closed due to declining membership.
The church wished to continue to honor Edgar Wells, Jr., an elder in the Teachey Presbyterian Church, for his service to them and to the community at large.
Until his death, Wells was a vital leader of the Men of the Presbyterian Church Organization in the area.
“The forward thinking of this small congregation will allow their mission outreach to live on through this generous donation,” said a spokesperson for JSCC. “We are thankful for the opportunity to continue to assist more students as they join our family to build their future.”
Ashley Graham, Director of College Advancement, and Taylor Sandlin, Foundation Services coordinator, met with Bill Goodnight of the presbytery and James Boney from Teachey Presbyterian Church to discuss the endowment.
People interested in donating to the Edgar J. Wells, Jr. Scholarship, contact the James Sprunt Foundation at 910-275-6135.