Come and harvest fresh herbs for free in the kitchen garden at the Cowan Museum of History and Science, located at 411 S. Main St., (between the tennis courts and Liberty Hall) in Kenansville. Bring scissors to harvest some sprigs of rosemary or ask us to help you harvest some. Please gently take a few sprigs while leaving some for others. The museum is open 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and the gardens are open to the public 24/7. There is no admission fee.
Below is a recipe for Rosemary Chicken from the Dinner At The Zoo website. If you use dried rather than fresh rosemary, use only 1/3 as much (in this recipe: 2/3 to 3/4 of a teaspoon of dried rosemary).
Rosemary Chicken
Source: Dinner at the Zoo
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 35 minutes
Total Time: 40 minutes
Servings: 4
Calories: 271 kcal
Author: Sara Welch
Ingredients:
1 1/4 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts
1 tablespoon olive oil
salt and pepper to taste
2 teaspoons fresh rosemary leaves minced
3 tablespoons butter melted
1 1/4 teaspoons minced garlic
1/4 cup chicken broth
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
lemon slices and rosemary sprigs for serving optional
cooking spray
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Season the chicken breasts generously on both sides with salt and pepper.
Heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium high heat. Add the chicken breasts and cook for 3-5 minutes on each side or until browned.
Transfer the chicken to a baking dish coated with cooking spray.
In a small bowl, mix together the rosemary, butter, garlic, chicken broth and lemon juice. Pour the butter mixture over the chicken.
Bake for 25 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Bake time may vary depending on the thickness of your chicken breasts. The chicken is done when it reads at least 165 degrees F on a meat thermometer.
Spoon the sauce on the bottom of the baking dish over the chicken, then sprinkle with parsley and serve. Garnish with lemon slices and rosemary sprigs if desired.