KENANSVILLE — Law enforcement can be a dangerous and sometimes, thankless job, however, that was not the case for three courageous and assertive deputies with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office who responded to a shooting, saving a man’s life.
Sheriff Blake Wallace presented Corporal Jarvis Rogers, Deputy Arthur Gomez, and Sergeant Anthony Toler with a letter of commendation for exemplary service during the July 19 Duplin County Board of Commissioners meeting, additionally, Chief Deputy Phil Humphrey presented them with a pin representing the Courage Award.
Toler, Gomez, and Rogers responded to a shooting on the north end of Duplin County on June 3. Upon arrival at the scene, the deputies found a man with a serious gunshot wound to his right arm.
“The female caller was the girlfriend and her uncle had shot her boyfriend with a shotgun. The round wound up penetrating through the wall as he was going into a room,” said Rogers. “That round wound up tearing his arm up really bad.”
Rogers said the shooter, was still on scene when they and a Beulaville Unit arrived to secure the scene.
“The victim was laying on the floor in a puddle of blood and his arm was badly mangled,” said the former Camp Lejeune Marine who has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2019. “We noticed that he needed to have a tourniquet on his arm to control the bleeding. He was bleeding out badly, so I grabbed my tourniquet kit out of my trunk, and I ran over to him.”
Rogers was able to stop the bleeding with the tourniquet until EMS arrived, which ultimately saved the victim’s life. “At first they were telling me that his chances for survival were very, very slim,“ said Rogers.
“There is no doubt that the quick decisions and life-saving actions of Corporal Rogers, Sergeant Toler, and Deputy Gomez made the ultimate difference in the life of the victim,” said Mark Casey, Duplin County EMS training officer. “Duplin County is certainly blessed and privileged to have such highly trained law enforcement officers and EMS providers.”
“Deputy Gomez and I secured the suspect and the weapon that was used,” said Toler, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 13 years. “We’ve been trained as first responders.”
Toler added that the training they receive enables officers to administer first aid when responding to a shooting scene or severe medical emergency until the scene is secured and medical personnel can go in to take care of the patient.
“We work very well together,” said Gomez, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office a little less than two years. “We’re very proud of this recognition, but this is something we would do for anybody in this county.”
The actions of these three men reflect their spirit of service to this community, said Wallace noting that these men put themselves at risk day in and day out.
“Corporal Rogers relied on his training experience and his fast-acting to take the appropriate measures to preserve this life,” said Wallace.
Dexter Edwards, Board of Commissioners Chairman, thanked Wallace for sharing about the deputies’ exemplary service. Edwards’ sentiment was echoed among board members as they expressed gratitude for the officers’ commitment and courage.
“Every day you put that uniform on, be proud of yourselves,” said a board member. “The citizens of this county are proud of you. Especially, this board is proud of you. Thank you for what you do for the citizens of this county.”