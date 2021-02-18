Rose Hill Police Chief Michael Tyndall has been named the 2020 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Tyndall has made a life of serving the people in this county. He was deputy with the Duplin County Sheriff Department before taking the job as Chief of Police in Rose Hill.
