UMO to unveil new Agricultural Commodity Building

The University of Mount Olive will unveil their new Agricultural Commodity Building at the George R. Kornegay Jr. Student Farm on March 22. The new building will serve as a commodity handling facility, food hub, and training and demonstration site.

 University of Mount Olive

MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive Department of Agriculture and Biological Sciences will hold a ribbon cutting for its newest addition to the George R. Kornegay Jr. Student Farm at 11:30 a.m. on March 22. The new structure, a first-of-its-kind in a private college ag program setting in North Carolina, will serve as a commodity handling facility, food hub, and training and demonstration site for students and local farmers.

The 5,000 sq. ft. building was constructed to meet GAP certification standards and is equipped with cooler storage capacity, cleaning, grading, and sorting capacity, and limited freezer capacity. The facility will handle, store and process commodities grown at the Kornegay Student Farm and consolidate commodities from local growers to distribute to various market channels including CSAs and mobile farmers markets.