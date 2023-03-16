UMO to unveil new Agricultural Commodity Building

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The University of Mount Olive will unveil their new Agricultural Commodity Building at the George R. Kornegay Jr. Student Farm on March 22. The new building will serve as a commodity handling facility, food hub, and training and demonstration site.
MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive Department of Agriculture and Biological Sciences will hold a ribbon cutting for its newest addition to the George R. Kornegay Jr. Student Farm at 11:30 a.m. on March 22. The new structure, a first-of-its-kind in a private college ag program setting in North Carolina, will serve as a commodity handling facility, food hub, and training and demonstration site for students and local farmers.
The 5,000 sq. ft. building was constructed to meet GAP certification standards and is equipped with cooler storage capacity, cleaning, grading, and sorting capacity, and limited freezer capacity. The facility will handle, store and process commodities grown at the Kornegay Student Farm and consolidate commodities from local growers to distribute to various market channels including CSAs and mobile farmers markets.
The Agricultural Commodity Building will create a hands-on educational environment for students and farmers to observe operational and production practices that could be implemented on the family farm. It will also provide a platform to demonstrate traditional and organic agronomic/horticultural crop production diversification principles, strategies, and market development options with business models for new and existing farmers, resulting in risk reduction through demonstration and education.
The project was funded by multiple partners including: Agricultural and Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund, who assisted with equipment purchases, and the NC Tobacco Trust Fund Commission, who was the lead donor for building construction. Multiple private donors also contributed to the project.
According to Dr. Sandra Maddox, Dean of the School of Agriculture and Biological Sciences, the new facility will add significant value to the University’s ag program and the local community. “Diversification and expansion of existing operations as well as infrastructural improvements allow farmers to broaden their market share and add stability to their operational plan,” she said. “Increasing the operational capacity of the family farm improves the potential for growth in farm income. This facility will allow for this to occur with a network of local farmers engaged.”
The University of Mount Olive plans to expand the facility to include commodity processing, which will add value to and increase profitability. Students and farmers will be trained to understand and implement food safety handling principles, organic production, handling and marketing opportunities, value-added diversification strategies for production and marketing to allow for operational diversification and increased profitability potential.
Construction began in November 2021 and was completed in February 2023. The new Agricultural Commodity Building will be used immediately to expand production and meet the needs of the community for a central distribution location.
The public is invited to the ribbon cutting located at 408 Garner Chapel Road in Mount Olive.
The University of Mount Olive is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values. The University is sponsored by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists. For more information, visit www.umo.edu.