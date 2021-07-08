Weather Alert

This product covers Eastern North Carolina **TROPICAL STORM ELSA WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA TODAY INTO TONIGHT** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell, Washington, and West Carteret * STORM INFORMATION: - About 240 miles west of Buxton NC or about 170 miles west of Morehead City NC - 35.0N 79.7W - Storm Intensity 45 mph - Movement Northeast or 40 degrees at 20 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Elsa has entered the county warning area and will continue to lift northeast across the Carolinas into tonight bringing gusty winds, periods of heavy rain, and the threat for a few tornadoes. Wind gusts to tropical storm force could lead to some downed trees and isolated power outages and tornadoes would bring locally enhanced damage. Heavy rain bands could bring a threat of localized flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Minor storm surge flooding up to 2 feet above ground will be possible late today into tonight along sound-side locations of the Outer Banks, mainly north of Cape Hatteras. Dangerous marine conditions are also expected, with strong winds and seas building to 6 to 10 feet creating treacherous conditions for mariners. The threat for stronger and more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across Eastern North Carolina. Remain well braced against a tornado event having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across Eastern North Carolina. Remain well guarded against dangerous flood waters having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across Eastern North Carolina. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across sound-side Outer Banks north of Cape Hatteras. Remain well away from locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. Elsewhere across Eastern North Carolina, little to no impact is anticipated. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: Dangerous surf conditions and the high risk for rip currents will continue for area beaches through Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery-powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around 5 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.