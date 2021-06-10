KENANSVILLE — The North Carolina Healthcare Association (NCHA) recently recognized Sue Taylor, MSN, RN, vice president of patient care services for Vidant Duplin Hospital as a Healthcare Hero on June 3.
Taylor’s nomination was submitted by Vidant Duplin’s nursing leadership team who noted that early in pandemic planning she became a key leader, not only in the local community, but for the entire Vidant Health system.
Taylor offered great insight into how Vidant Duplin should prepare for the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19, drawing from her extensive intensive care unit nursing experience to quickly recommend actionable plans that were instrumental to the provision of high-quality patient care.
“I’m deeply honored to be nominated by our Vidant Duplin nursing leaders and to be recognized by the NCHA for this award,” said Taylor. “Vidant Duplin Hospital, my fellow team members and our community mean a lot to me. Together we have tackled this pandemic by seeking innovation and staying focused so that we can provide the best care possible for our patients.”
The NCHA Health Hero Award recognizes frontline healthcare workers who, during the COVID-19 pandemic, went above and beyond the call of duty and their day-to-day job to make a difference for patients, co-workers or within their communities.
Laura Maready is Vidant Duplin Hospital Marketing & Development director.