WALLACE — Pet Friends of Duplin County in partnership with Wallace Parks and Recreation are hosting Pet Day in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Clement Park in Wallace.
Animal lovers are encouraged to join Pet Friends of Duplin County as they celebrate 22 years of promoting the health, safety, and welfare of domestic companion animals in Duplin County.
The event will feature games, bubbles, a reading corner, food trucks, information booths, prizes and giveaways. Dog training and Warsaw K-9 demos will be at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.
“Duplin County Animal Shelter plans to bring its disaster/rescue truck and some adoptable animals. Walgreens will be taking free photos of animals and their owners – the photos can be picked up at Walgreens,” said Kebby Schweinsberg, Pet Friends of Duplin County president. “We will also be making paw prints to take home.”
Schweinsberg shared that they are excited to hold a Pet Costume Contest, which will kick off at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a Pet Trick Contest at 1 p.m. Pets and their owners should pre-register by calling 910-747-0518 or 434-637-6459. They can also register the day of at Clement Park from 10-10:30 a.m.
Among the raffle prizes are two dog baskets, three dog training lessons gift certificates, and a $100 gift certificate from Cavenaugh Gifts.
Pet Friends of Duplin County is an independent, non-profit.
“Our primary focus now is on a low-cost spay/neuter program, twice yearly free Rabies Clinics, support of the shelter with donations of needed items and the purchasing of heartworm tests so animals are more apt to be adopted or rescued...” said Schweinsberg.
“Pet Friends of Duplin County is looking to the future and will be exploring our next steps after the first of the year. Consider becoming a member and helping us plan our future.”