WALLACE — Pet Friends of Duplin County in partnership with Wallace Parks and Recreation are hosting Pet Day in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Clement Park in Wallace.

Animal lovers are encouraged to join Pet Friends of Duplin County as they celebrate 22 years of promoting the health, safety, and welfare of domestic companion animals in Duplin County.

