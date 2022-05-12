Wallace Boy Scout receives Eagle award

KENANSVILLE — James Sills, a 17-year-old member of Boy Scout Troop 35 in Wallace received scouting’s highest honor at an Eagle Scout ceremony held at Wallace Presbyterian Church on April 3.
Sills installed an automated external defibrillator (AED) at Wallace Presbyterian Church as his Eagle Scout project. In addition to installing the AED device, Sills organized and led a training session that included video presentations, guest speakers and hands-on AED and CPR instruction conducted by members of Troop 35 at the church.
Eagle Scout candidates are required to do thorough research in order to come up with a project. Each Eagle candidate has to provide a comprehensive plan for their chosen project which requires the approval of local and district scout leaders.
For his project, Sills wanted to do something for his church, Wallace Presbyterian. After some analysis and gaining input from church members and staff, he found the demographics of the congregation skewed older and that the chance of some cardiac event occurring could be comparatively high. Sills saw the need and decided installing an AED would be worthwhile.
According to Scouting.org, only about 8% of scouts make it through the entire process and receive the Eagle Scout badge.
Sills is a senior at Clinton High School. He is the son of Jim and Danielle Sills of Rose Hill.