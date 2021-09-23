WALLACE — Children and adults alike, enjoyed a fun day of fishing and beautiful weather on Saturday, Sept. 11 during the Wallace Police Department Cops and Bobbers event at the Boney Mill Pond Park.
Approximately 125 attended the free community event, including parents.
“Every child left with great memories, a brand new fishing pole, and gift bag from NC Wildlife,” said Jimmy Crayton, Wallace Chief of Police. “We couldn’t have done it without the partnerships with Friends of the Wallace Parks and Wallace Parks and Rec.”