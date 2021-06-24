KENANSVILLE — Members of the Wallace Fire Department conducted training operations on June 17. The drills performed simulated a call to a structure fire.

“In volunteer fire fighting, you never know who is going to be the first six people to the station,” read a statement on the Wallace Fire Department social media.

Drills like this put teams together with no ranking officers, placing the responsibility of scene size-up, scene command, pump operation, and interior fire fighting on the shoulders of the yellow helmets, who are typically members with no rank and less experience.

