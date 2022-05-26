Master Chief Petty Officer Rhodes is a native of Wallace, North Carolina. He is retiring from the Navy after 30 years of dutiful service.
Rhodes enlisted into the Navy a few years after attending college at the age of 21 and shipped off to boot camp in Great Lakes, IL in September of 1992.
Following recruit training, Master Chief Rhodes reported to USS CLEVELAND (LPD-7) as an undesignated Seaman. After completing his first deployment (WestPAC 1994) he attended Aerographers Mate “A” school in Biloxi, MS.
Rhodes first assignment was at Naval Atlantic Meteorology and Oceanography Center Mobile Environmental Team, Norfolk, VA, providing meteorology support for afloat units. This tour was followed by shore duty at Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Detachment, Kings Bay, GA, providing oceanography packages for submarines prior to each submarine patrol.
He later cross-rated to Information Technology Technician and attended “A” school in Great Lakes, IL. Graduating with honors, he reported to Transmission Systems Technician “C” school in Norfolk, VA. After completion of “C” school he reported to PCU BULKELEY (DDG-84) where he learned and mastered the job skills as an IT. Follow on tours include: Joint Transformation Command Intelligence in Norfolk, VA; SPAWAR System Center Norfolk, VA; PCU GEORGE H W BUSH (CVN-77) Norfolk, VA; Navy Information Forces Command, Little Creek, VA; USS BLUE RIDGE (LCC-19) Yokosuka, Japan.
His personal awards include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (two awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (three awards) and numerous unit and campaign awards.
He is married to Hosannah Ria Rhodes, a retired LDO LT of the Supply Corps community. They have five children T.J. (29), Tynesia (27), Tyonna (21), Tylia (11) and Landon (3). Master Chief Rhodes is also the grandfather to Theo (2) and Alaiyah (1).