KENANSVILLE - Today Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07) announced the nomination of two Wallace Rose Hill High School graduates among 27 students from North Carolina’s 7th District for appointments to United States service academies.
Tyler Brinkley, from Wallace received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy and Cameren Dalrymple, from Rose Hill received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.
“It’s an honor to nominate some of the best and brightest students of Southeastern North Carolina to attend a United States Service Academy where they will receive a first-rate undergraduate education and have the opportunity to give back to our nation by serving on active duty as a military officer,” said Congressman Rouzer. “I congratulate these students on their nominations and wish them the best of luck as they move forward with the application process.”
The following students were also appointed to United States service academies:
Jace Bean, from Hampstead and Topsail High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.
Cole Bondarek, from Carolina Beach and Eugene Ashley High School, received a nomination to the United States Merchant Marine Academy.
Alexis Carnelley, from Hampstead and Topsail High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.
Maguire Craddock, from Wilmington and John T. Hoggard High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.
Brock Durham, from Hampstead and Topsail High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.
Corbin Endre, from Leland and Brunswick County Early College, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.
Quinn Gonzalez, from Wilmington and Isaac Bear Early College, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.
Chad Hollar, from Wilmington and John T. Hoggard High School, received a nomination to the United States Merchant Marine Academy.
William Hollenack, from Wilmington and John T. Hoggard High School, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy, West Point.
Arianna Hunsucker, from Seven Springs and Abeka Academy, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.
Grayson Irwin, from Wilmington and Emsley A. Laney High School, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy, West Point, and the United States Naval Academy.
Sarah Jones, from Calabash and Brunswick County Early College High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.
Joshua Keane, from Wilmington and New Hanover High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.
Skylar Libretto, from Hampstead and Topsail High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.
Anzleigh Norris, from Mount Olive and North Duplin Junior-Senior High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Military Academy, West Point.
Paige Phillips, from Wilmington and John T. Hoggard High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.
Danielle Pogue, from Wilmington and Isaac Bear Early College, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.
Olivia Santo, from Wilmington and Wilmington Early College, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy, West Point.
Christian Shelton, from Southport and South Brunswick High School, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy, West Point, the United States Merchant Marine Academy, and the United States Air Force Academy.
Thomas Smith, from Willow Spring and Smithfield Selma High School, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy, West Point, and the United States Air Force Academy.
Spencer Summerfield, from Wilmington and Eugene Ashley High School, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy, West Point.
Makoa Surigao, from Wilmington and Emsley A. Laney High School, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy, West Point.
Ashton Warren, from Wilmington and John T. Hoggard High School, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy, West Point.
Peyton Wilkins, from Goldsboro and Wayne School of Engineering, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.
Austin Yarborough, from Wilmington and Emsley A. Laney High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.
Congratulations to all the appointees.